Tickets now on sale for Korean singer D-LITE

Tickets went on sale today for the final shows of Korean pop star D-LITE, a performer on his international farewell tour.

The singer, actor and TV host will appear Jan. 6 and 7 at the Hawaii Theatre. Tickets, $100 are available online at hawaiitheatre.com , by phone at 528-0506 or in person at the Hawaii Theatre box office, 1130 Bethel St..

D-LITE, who is also known professionally as Daesung, is also a member of the K-Pop super group BIG BANG which has sold more than 140-million records since it debuted in 2006. The group, with members G-Dragon, T.O.P., Taeyang, Daesung and Seungri, became the first K-Pop group to appear on the Billboard 200 Albums chart when its EP Alive” debuted at No. 150 in 2012.

Where: Hawaii Theatre, 1130 Bethel St.

When: 5 p.m. Jan. 6 and Jan 7, 2018

Admission: $100

In addition to his career as an international recording artist, D-LITE/Daesung’s credits include being a permanent cast member of the SBS reality variety show, “Family Outing,” and hosting the MBC musical program, “Show! Music Core.” He made his debut as a stage musical performer playing Rum Tum Tugger in the Korean production of “Cats.”

BIG BANG is taking two years off so that members can take part in their mandatory service in the South Korean military. The group and various individual members have toured extensively throughout 2017. D-LITE comes to Hawaii after 39 shows in Japan and a final show with BIG BANG in Korea. The Honolulu shows will be his last before he starts his military service.

It’s a YG Entertainment/Avex Entertainment production.