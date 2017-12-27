Deluge sets rainfall record for Honolulu

Honolulu recorded a new daily rainfall record Tuesday — 2.7 inches — beating the previous record of 2.09 inches on the same day in 1992, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds darkened the skies over Oahu and Kauai Tuesday, which experienced torrential rains and thunderstorms. Heavy rains drenched Honolulu, prompting the city to close the zoo Tuesday afternoon, as well as the city’s Honolulu City Lights display at Honolulu Hale, which is usually open until 11 p.m. The zoo reopened at 9 a.m. today.

Lihue recorded 0.62 inches of rain Tuesday.

The state health department issued a brown water advisory for the island of Oahu today, and noted wastewater discharges at Kapalama Canal and Kaelepulu Stream and Kailua Beach Park due to overflowing from manholes fronting 1006 N. School St. and 137 Popoia Road.

A weakening cold front will shift eastward through Kauai today and into Oahu tonight, with showery weather expected from time to time across the entire island chain, according to the NWS forecast. Trade winds along with drier and more stable conditions will return on Thursday.

A wind advisory for Hawaii island summits, with gusts up to 65 miles per hour for the highest elevations, is in effect until 6 p.m. today.