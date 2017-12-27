 HMSA hires Matayoshi, Chong
By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
December 27, 2017
Updated December 27, 2017 5:44pm

    Kathryn Matayoshi, left, and Pono Chong have joined HMSA.

Hawaii Medical Service Association has hired two high-profile former state employees.

Kathryn Matayoshi, former superintendent of the Department of Education, was hired to lead the sales team, and former state representative Pono Chong is joining Hawaii’s largest health plan as a lobbyist.

Matayoshi, a lawyer, was named senior vice president of account relationship management, and Chong has become vice president of government relations.

Matayoshi was executive director of the Hawaii Business Roundtable, worked as chief of staff at the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, and lead the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. She also has worked as an attorney for Hawaiian Electric Co. and Goodsill, Anderson, Quinn and Stifel.

Chong came to HMSA from the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii.

Comments (6)
