The city reopened the Honolulu Zoo at 9 a.m. today.

Crews will continue to remove mud and debris from walkways after heavy rains drenched Oahu Tuesday, according to the city.

Officials closed the zoo Tuesday afternoon due to thunderstorms and heavy rain that caused ponding on walkways.