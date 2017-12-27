 Kauai man charged in drug raid
By Star-Advertiser staff
December 27, 2017
Updated December 27, 2017 12:34pm

    Sebastian Sparrowhawk, 36, of Kilauea.

A 36-year-old Kilauea man has been charged with illegal drug possession on Kauai.

Sebastian Sparrowhawk was charged with promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree, promoting a detrimental drug in the second degree, two counts of ownership or possession prohibited, manufacture or possession of a switchblade knife and drug paraphernalia.

He is expected to make his initial court appearance today at Fifth Circuit Court. Sparrowhawk remains in custody in lieu of $30,000 bail.

On Friday, police executed a search warrant at Sparrowhawk’s home where they recovered about 0.7 grams of methamphetamine, more than 1,000 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, about $1,630 in cash and a loaded .22 caliber rifle.

