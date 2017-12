Police arrested two people after they allegedly assaulted a 30-year-old woman in Waianae.

At about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, police said the suspects — a 30-year-old woman and 37-year-old man — used an undisclosed dangerous instrument and assaulted the victim.

The victim sustained “substantial bodily injury” in the attack. Police said the suspects and the victim are acquaintances.

Police responded and arrested the suspects on suspicion of second-degree assault.