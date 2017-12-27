 Thousands of gallons of sewage spill into Honolulu Harbor
By Star-Advertiser staff
December 27, 2017
Updated December 27, 2017 4:24pm
About 6,200 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Honolulu Harbor today after a clogged pipe caused waste water to seep out of a manhole near Pier 38, a Department of Environmental Services spokesman said.

The spill was caused by sand, rocks, and other debris in a sewer pipe and occurred at about 11:30 a.m. near 1125 N. Nimitz Highway, said Environmental Services spokesman Markus Owens.

Crews arrived by 12:12 p.m. and stopped the spill about a half-hour later, but about 7,200 gallons of raw sewage had already seeped out of the manhole. Workers recovered about 1,000 gallons with a vacuum truck, and the rest entered a storm drain that discharges into the harbor.

Crews posted warning signs and cleaned, disinfected, and deodorized the affected area, Owens said.

The state Department of Health was notified.

