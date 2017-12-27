 Vanity Fair: video mocking Hillary Clinton ‘missed the mark’
December 27, 2017 | 74° | Check Traffic

Top News

Vanity Fair: video mocking Hillary Clinton ‘missed the mark’

Associated Press
December 27, 2017
Updated December 27, 2017 7:43pm
ADVERTISING

LOS ANGELES >> Vanity Fair is trying to defuse criticism of a video mocking Hillary Clinton and her presidential aspirations.

In a statement today, the magazine said the online video was an attempt at humor that regrettably “missed the mark.”

Posted last weekend, the video shows editors of Vanity Fair’s Hive website offering toasts and New Year’s resolutions to Clinton.

Among the suggestions: that Clinton take up knitting, volunteer work or any hobby that would keep her from running again for president.

The backlash included a tweet from actress Patricia Arquette with her own proposal — stop telling women what they should or can do.

PREVIOUS STORY
Thousands of Puerto Rico police owed overtime call in sick
NEXT STORY
Judge praises teen for progress since killings when he was 8
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING