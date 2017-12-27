Waianae Health Center worker indicted on theft of $700,000

An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment this morning charging a former Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center employee with stealing nearly $700,000 worth of diabetes test strips.

The indictment charges Stacie-Lynn K. Pihana, 47, with first-degree theft.

Circuit Judge Colette Garibaldi set Pihana’s bail at $250,000.

Deputy prosecutor Chris Van Marter says Pihana worked as a pharmacy technician at WCCHC. He said the theft of 2,346 cases of test strips, valued at $695,619, was discovered during an audit in October.

Van Marter said Pihana admitted stealing the test strips and selling them to an unidentified supplier, who sold them on the black market in Las Vegas.