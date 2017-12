Police arrested a 28-year-old woman after she allegedly assaulted her husband in Ko Olina.

At about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, police said the suspect assaulted the victim, 32, with an unspecified dangerous instrument. The victim sustained a minor injury.

Police were called and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.