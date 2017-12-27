 Local banks to save millions from corporate tax cut
December 27, 2017 | 69° | Check Traffic

Local banks to save millions from corporate tax cut

By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 27, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 26, 2017 at 10:35 pm
Hawaii’s four largest banks gave unexpected stocking stuffers to employees over the long holiday weekend in the form of bonuses and minimum wage increases. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –