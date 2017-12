The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com .

>> Myron “Pinky” Thompson was not a descendant of Capt. Alexander Adams, but married into the family. A story on Page A1 Saturday contained inaccurate information.

>> Police recovered the body of 7-year-old Paul “Kevin” Rozier from the swimming pool of a vacant home in his Mililani neighborhood, the Medical Examiner’s Office said. A story on Page B2 Tuesday said police reported the child had been pulled from the pool by residents.