 Obama a sight on Oahu this holiday season
December 27, 2017 | 67° | Check Traffic

Obama a sight on Oahu this holiday season

By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 27, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 26, 2017 at 10:48 pm
The women of the self-proclaimed Windward ReSisters may have gotten the best up-close meeting with Obama who is back home on his first Christmas vacation in Hawaii since leaving office. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –