Island Images: December 2017

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL
Evelyn Arcentales (left), 2.5 years old, and her sister Lana. 4 years old. drove back home from the pool in their motorized jeep in Kaneohe on Wednesday afternoon. The toy vehicle was the big Christmas present which the girls wanted according to their mother, Megan.
JAMM AQUINO
A man was silhouetted in the setting sun while walking Thursday at Magic Island in Honolulu.
BRUCE ASATO
Dancers with the Ala Moana Hula Show added some holiday cheer to their regular shows on Centerstage at the mall, incorporating
popular Christmas songs into their colorful 20-minute presentations, which starts at 1 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays (their Keiki Hula
Show runs on Sundays). The Christmas-themed shows began in mid-November and will run through Saturday, with the regular shows
returning Dec. 26.
DENNIS ODA
Among the first passengers getting off the plane in
Honolulu was a family from Osaka consisting of wife
Miyuki Yamaguchi, husband Justin Beikler and
daughters Nina Yamaguchi-Beikler, 6, left, and Julie
Yamaguchi-Beikler, 8.
DENNIS ODA
Singaporean airliner Scoot landed at Daniel K.
Inouye International Airport on Tuesday with the
fi rst direct fl ight out of that country to Honolulu in
25 years, top photo. The flight originated in
Singapore and had a layover in Osaka, Japan. Scoot,
which uses a 329-seat Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, will
operate four days a week between the destinations.
DENNIS ODA
Keala Ohia, manager of the Starbucks in Nuuanu Shopping Plaza, dressed up as Santa to spread some Christmas cheer at the coffee shop.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA
A woman seemed to be greeting the sky as she posed Tuesday for a selfi e with her friend on Waikiki Beach.
JAMM AQUINO
A sea of green hats could be
seen as nearly 500 Bank of
Hawaii employees gathered
Monday night for the bank's
sixth annual Christmas tree
lighting festivities at its
downtown headquarters.
The bank raised a record
$722,248 for 24 nonprofi t
benefi ciaries during its 2017
Live Kokua Giving Campaign.
Both employees and retirees
raised funds during the campaign,
which ran from Aug.
28 to Oct. 23. CEO Peter Ho,
second from left, spoke
during a check presentation.