CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

>> Punahou Boys Basketball Invitational: Punahou II vs. Corona Del Mar (Calif.), 9:30 a.m.; Damien vs. Maryknoll, 11 a.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Coronado (Calif.), 12:30 p.m.; Sequoia (Calif.) vs. KS-Hawaii, 2 p.m.; Leigh (Calif.) vs. Kamehameha II, 3:30 p.m.; Tesoro (Calif.) vs. St. Francis, 5 p.m.; Sequim (Wash.) vs. South Anchorage (Alaska), 6:30 p.m.; Punahou vs. Hilo, 8 p.m.; games at Hemmeter Fieldhouse.

>> OIA East girls: Moanalua at Roosevelt; Kalaheo at Kaiser; Castle at Kailua; Kalani at Kahuku; McKinley at Farrington. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

>> OIA West girls: Waialua at Mililani (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); Aiea at Leilehua (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); Pearl City at Radford; Waipahu at Kapolei; Waianae at Nanakuli. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

WRESTLING

>> Moanalua Dual Meet Tournament: 10 a.m., at Moanalua High School.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

>> Punahou Boys Basketball Invitational: Punahou/Hilo loser vs. Sequim (Wash.)/South Anchorage (Alaska) loser, 9:30 a.m.; Punahou II/Corona Del Mar (Calif.) loser vs. Damien/Maryknoll loser, 11 a.m.; Tesoro (Calif.)/St. Francis loser vs. Leigh (Calif.)/Kamehameha II loser, 12:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific/Coronado (Calif.) loser vs. Sequoia (Calif.)/KS-Hawaii loser, 2 p.m.; Mid-Pacific/Coronado (Calif.) winner vs. Sequoia (Calif.)/KS-Hawaii winner, 3:30 p.m.; Punahou II/Corona Del Mar (Calif.) winner vs. Damien/Maryknoll winner, 5 p.m.; Tesoro (Calif.)/St. Francis winner vs. Leigh (Calif.)/Kamehameha II winner, 6:30 p.m.; Punahou/Hilo winner vs. Sequim (Wash.)/South Anchorage (Alaska) winner, 8 p.m.; games at Hemmeter Fieldhouse.

>> OIA East boys: Kahuku at McKinley, Moanalua at Kailua, Kaiser at Kalani, Roosevelt at Farrington, Castle at Kaimuki; JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

>> OIA West boys: Kapolei at Mililani, Campbell at Waianae, Aiea at Radford, Pearl City at Nanakuli, Waipahu at Waialua; JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

WRESTLING

>> Moanalua Dual Meet Tournament: 10 a.m., at Moanalua High School.

BULLETIN BOARD

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> HBVA New Years Bash: Jan. 13-14, at Queen’s Beach. Fee: $30/person, due Jan. 10. To register, visit https://hbva.sportngin.com/register/form/244317762. For more info, call 808-333-9662.

FOOTBALL

>> Hawaii Preparatory Academy: Seeking head football coach for 2018 fall season. For more information or to apply, contact Athletic Director Stephen Perry at sperry@hpa.edu.

BASKETBALL: OIA EAST

Friday

Varsity girls: Moanalua 60, Farrington 35

Leading scorers—Moan: Kelcie Leong 15, Raven Rosa-Lasco 11. Farr: Setita Prescott 10.

Saturday

Varsity boys: Kahuku 57, Kalaheo 40

Leading scorers—Kah: Tolu Smith 21, Ruanui Winitana 16, Marcus Damuni 11. Kalh: Andrew Kearney 16, Cannen Chiu 10.

Junior varsity boys: Kahuku 63, Kalaheo 34