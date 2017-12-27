 UH linebackers coach leaving team
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
December 27, 2017
Linebackers coach Sean Duggan will not be returning to the University of Hawaii football coaching staff, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has learned.

Duggan has coached the UH linebackers in Nick Rolovich’s two years as UH head coach. Duggan mentored middle linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who led the Rainbow Warriors in tackles the past two seasons after switching from rush end.

Duggan was a linebacker at Boston College before becoming a graduate assistant under Kevin Lempa, who was the Eagles’ defensive backs coach at the time. Lempa was the Warriors’ defensive coordinator in 2016 before accepting a job at Michigan this past February.

The Warriors will be hiring five coaches for the 2018 staff. Chris Naeole resigned as offensive line coach in October. Earlier this month, defensive coordinator Legi Suiaunoa and receivers coach Kefense Hynson accepted coaching positions at Oregon State. The NCAA also is allowing schools to add a 10th full-time assistant coach in January.

