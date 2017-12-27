SHARE















RECENTLY OPENED

“The Memory Of”: Featuring a new exhibit by Taylor Johnson, a Hawaii based artist and printmaker. Through March 31 at Brue Bar, 119 Merchant St., Honolulu. Opening reception: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 5. 441-4470

CALL FOR ARTISTS

Call for Artists: Qualifications for Public Art Projects: The Art in Public Places Program of the Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts is requesting qualifications from individual artists to be considered for commissioned works at Hawaii’s Department of Education. Deadline: 8 p.m. Jan. 22. For more information, call Trisha Goldberg at 586-9955 or e-mail trisha.lagaso.goldberg@hawaii.gov.

“Conserve Water: Use it Wisely”: The Board of Water Supply seeks Oahu participants to enter its 2018 Water Conservation Week Poster and Poetry Contests. The 40th annual poster contest is for students in grades K-6, and the 10th annual poetry contest is for students grades 7-12. Students entering the poster contest must use 12 x 18 inch paper. Those entering the poetry contest must submit a typed entry on 8 1/2 x 11 inch paper. Deadline: Feb. 28. boardofwatersupply.com, 748-5041

CONTINUING

Holiday Gifting Gallery Show: One of a kind, handmade art and craftwork by painter and printmaker Hana Yoshihata, photographer Ualani Davis, printmaker/lithographer Yoshimi Teh Soo Mei, print/multimedia artist Nisha Pinjani, printmaker Monet Takauchi, printmaker/lithographer Rachael Roehl, printmaker Taylor Johnson, glass artist Russ Katto, fused-glass artist Terry Savage, stained glass artist Leilani Pacheco-Datta, sculptor Jonathan Swanz, glass artist Daniel Wooddell, ceramic/combed glass artist Kathryn Farley, sculptor/Tiki artist White Rhino (Mark Nowicki), glass artist WhosYourGaffer (Mike Gibbons) and glass artist Softy. All art is available for purchase. Through Saturday at the Arts at Marks Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu; gallery hours are 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. lala@artsatmarks.com. artsatmarks.com, 258-5117

“Matchbox Plus XIII – 13th Annual Miniature Art Show”: Featuring 100 local artists, in various media. Through Saturday, Second Floor at Cedar Street Galleries, 817 Cedar St., Honolulu; gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. cedarstreetgalleries.com, 589-1580

“Winter Swell”: Art by those who ride the waves, with contributors including Mark Cunningham, Scott Fitzel, Matt Okahata, Leanna Wolff, Garret Kojima and Mark Chai. Through Sunday, HiSAM Museum Gallery Shop x Mori, Hawaii State Art Museum, 250 South Hotel St. shophisam.com

“North Shore Nostalgia”: Artwork by Julie Patacchia, including paintings of landmarks, traditions and pastimes of the rural North Shore. Through Sunday, Turtle Bay Resort. 779-3395

“The Goldinsider”: Paintings by Alicia Soder, considering “how the many faces of gold, perfection and beauty translate into a uniquely personal and emotional experience.” Through Thursday, Gallery on the Pali, First Unitarian Church of Honolulu, 2500 Pali Highway; gallery hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. uuhonolulu.org/gallery, 595-4047

“Late Dreams and Early Thoughts”: Featuring Andy Warhol’s silkscreen prints, including “Shoes” from 1980, which engage America’s consumerist obsessions. Through Jan. 5, Ravizza Brownfield Gallery, 1109 Nuuanu Ave.; gallery hours 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. facebook.com/Ravizzabrownfield, 724-6877

“lift-the air show”: Featuring works by Adella Buss, Daven Hee, May Izumi, Lynn Weiler Liverton, Rochelle Lum, Shigeru Miyamoto, Liz Train, Gordon Uyehara and Lori Uyehara. Through Jan. 6, Honolulu Museum of Art School Gallery, 1111 Victoria St.; gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. liftartshow.com

“Abstract Expressionism — Looking East from the Far West”: A fresh look at Abstract Expressionism, the first native movement of American Modernism, featuring works by Asian artists including Hawaii’s Satoru Abe, Bumpei Akaji, Isami Doi, Keichi Kimura, Sueko Kimura, George Miyasaki, Tetsuo Ochikubo, Tadashi Sato and Reuben Tam; West Coast natives Paul Horiuchi, Ruth Asawa and Isamu Noguchi and Japan-born Kenzo Okada and Saburo Hasegawa; juxtaposed with works by artists including Willem De Kooning, Franz Kline, Jackson Pollock, Clyfford Still, Barnett Newman, Ad Reinhardt and Robert Motherwell. Through Jan. 21, Honolulu Museum of Art, 900 South Beretania St. Admission: $10 in addition to museum entry, $10-$20; free for ages 18 and under. honolulumuseum.org, 532-8700

“The Metcalf Chateau: Hawaii’s Abstract Expressionists and Their Work”: Panel discussion with Nancy Conley, art collector; John Koga, artist; Marcia Morse, art historian and critic; and “Abstract Expressionism” curator Theresa Papanikolas, HoMA deputy director of Art and Programs. 2 p.m. Jan. 13 at Henry R. Luce Gallery, Honolulu Museum of Art. Included with exhibition admission. myhoma.org/metcalf_chateau, 532-8700

“Isotopia Pacifica”: Contemporary-art collaboration between French multimedia artist Stefane Perraud and writer/photographer/philosopher Aram Kebabdjian. “Isotopia” is a fictional, nuclear power-linked Pacific island and “mirage” invented by transmedia artist Perraud and writer Kebabdjian. Through Feb. 9, University of Hawaii-Manoa Art Gallery, 2535 McCarthy Mall, Honolulu. hawaii.edu/art, 956-6888

Honolulu Museum of Art at First Hawaiian Center: “Between Ocean and Sky” by Hana Yoshihata of Hawaii island, works of ink, paint and ocean or fresh water on paper; “The Feeling of Movement,” sculptural woodwork by Derek Bencomo of Maui; “Petrichor Fall” by Dana Brewer, site-specific blown glass forms; and “In the Woods,” Hiroko Sakurai, tranquil images of trees on multi-panel screens, scrolls and wood. Through Feb. 9, First Hawaiian Center, 999 Bishop St. honolulumuseum.org, 532-8701

“Salute to Pipeline” board exhibit: Featuring 21 of the most famous surfboards ridden at Pipeline, which has become part of the surfing history. Through Feb. 10 at Turtle Bay Resort. turtlebayresort.com, 293-6020

“Irresistible Resist — The Art of Indian Dyes and Design”: Exhibit focusing on resist-dyeing processes that have made Indian textiles prized around the world, in four categories: ikat, block-print, kalamkari and tie-dye. Through Feb. 11, East-West Gallery, John A. Burns Hall, 1601 East-West Road. Free. eastwestcenter.org, 944-7177

Landscape prints by Keisai Eisen: A new display of Japanese woodblock prints in the Robert F. Lange Gallery, featuring Eisen, who alongside Katsushika and Hiroshige Hokusai, was one of the most respected Japanese landscape artists in the 19th century. Through Feb. 25, Honolulu Museum of Art, 900 S. Beretania St., Honolulu. honolulumuseum.org, 532-8700

“Ground” — New Work by Charles Cohan: The Catharine E.B. Cox Award Exhibition of new work by Hawaii artist Charles Cohan, professor at the University of Hawaii Department of Art and Art History, including large-scale prints and print blocks, horizontal-line images and a collaborative installation with printmaker Abigail Romanchak. Through March 25, Honolulu Museum of Art. honolulumuseum.org, 532-8700

“The Disasters of Peace — Social Discontent in the Manga of Tsuge Tadao and Katsumata Susumu”: Contrasting styles of art from the graphic novels of Tadao (b. 1941) and Susumu (1943-2007) portray post-World War II Japan, and the hardship and inhumanity that communities endure during periods of dramatic social upheaval. Through April 15, Honolulu Museum of Art. honolulumuseum.org, 532-8700

Hawaii Change & Continuity: An exhibition that explores how art defines the character of our changing civilization. Hawai‘i State Art Museum, 250 S. Hotel St., 2nd Floor, Ewa Gallery. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, with free admission, hawaii.gov/sfca

Lynne Yamamoto – “House for Listening to Rain”: Outdoor installation. Honolulu Museum of Art Spalding House. 532-8700

NEIGHBOR ISLANDS

“Elevation-Arts from the Coffeeland”: Art works including woodcuts, textiles, lauhala, sashiko, sculpture, calligraphy and photography. Through Jan. 18, Kona Historical Society, 81-6551 Mamalahoa Hwy., Kealakekua; gallery hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and the first Saturday of each month. konahistorical.org, 808-323-3222.

Works by Herb Kane: View artwork by the late world-renowned artist, including a restored colorful wall mural of Hawaiian deities. Jaggar Museum, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. nps.gov/havo

Hawaiian artifacts: Pieces created by Hawaiian cultural practitioners including Kumu Kaponoai Molitau, Kekai Kapu, Gigi Gomes, Pohaku Kahoohanohano and Anthony “Hoaka” Delos Reyes. Indefinitely, The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, 45 Kai Malina Parkway, Lahaina. westinnanea.com, 808-662-6300

Picasso+Chagall+Miro+Dali: A collection of fine art from these and other modern masters. Opens Jan. 12, through Jan. 31 at Martin Lawrence Galleries, 790 Front Street, Maui. Opening Reception: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 12. 661-1788

Hui No‘eau Annual Juried Exhibition: Opens Jan. 12, through Feb. 16 at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, 2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao. Opening reception: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 12. huinoeau.com, 808-572-6560

ONGOING EXHIBITS

“Amelia Earhart in Hawaii”: Ongoing photo exhibit, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor, 441-1007

Art Studio/gallery: Paintings, ceramics, jewelry and fixtures on sale at huge discounts. Noon-5 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Saturday at Waikiki Shore Hotel, 2161 Kalia Road, Waikiki Mezzanine level. 927-0452

Art on the Zoo Fence: Outdoor gallery features works by various artists. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Honolulu Zoo fence along Monsarrat Avenue. artonthezoofence.com

Three sculptures: Featuring artists Stephen Freedman, Yayoi Kusama and Gerard Tsutakawa. Indefinitely, Ala Moana Center, 341-3045

Cove Art Gallery: Revolving works by Steven Power, Daniela Antar Power, Vince Cavataio, Sean Davey and Lynne Boyer, Cove Art Gallery, Turtle Bay Resort, 371-5248

Manoa Gallery: Contemporary art gallery features new works by Hawaii artists, including paintings by Russell Lowrey and Gregory Pai, necklaces by Cora Yee, photography by Richard A. Cooke III and ceramic vessels by Barbara Thompson. Hours are 3-8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday or by appointment at Manoa Gallery, 2964 E. Manoa Rd., Suite 1. manoagallery.com, 468-2428

Surf photography: Featuring Zac Noyle, Brian Bielmann, Jim Russi, Ted Grambeau, Brent Bielmann, Dave Homcy, Ben Reed, Tom Servais and Jeff Flindt, Pipeline Gallery, 66-165 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa. fb.com/pipelinegallery, 425-1532

COMING UP

“Classified”: Featuring a week-long program on technology, secrecy and surveillance, including a talk with experts regarding surveillance and secrecy. It also includes the latest from filmmaker Laura Poitras and a discussion panel/video chat with Edward Snowden, the exiled intelligence analyst who revealed that U.S. government agencies secretly monitor and collect communications of private citizens. The goal is to explore how technology informs the invisible as well as the visible in our daily lives. Jan. 5-11 at Honolulu Museum of Art Doris Duke Theatre, 901 Kinau St., Honolulu. honolulumuseum.org, 532-6097

“The Ho’omaluhia New Year 2018 Invitational Exhibition”: Jurored 2D and 3D pieces in all media, reflecting the garden and park’s beauty. All artwork for sale. Opens Jan. 6, through Jan. 27, Ho’omaluhia Botanical Gardens Visitor Center Main Gallery, 45-680 Luluku Road, Kaneohe; gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Opening reception: 4-6 p.m. Jan. 14. lindaumsteadillustrations@gmail.com, 623-6497

“AbEx in the City Bicycle Tour”: See the exhibit “Abstract Expressionism: Looking East from the Far West,” then take a bike cruise around town to explore art by Isamu Noguchi, Tadashi Sato and Satoru Abe. Tour begins and ends at the museum. BYOB (bring your own bike) or use a Biki from the station in front of the museum. 9-11 a.m. and 9:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 7 at Honolulu Museum of Art on Beretania. Cost: $20; $10 for museum members. Register at myhoma.org/abex_city.

Reverie & Reclamation: Images by Debra Casey. Opens Jan. 7, through Feb. 23 at the First Unitarian Church, 2500 Pali Hwy., Honolulu. Opening reception: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 13. 595-4047

Nicolas Carone/Noreen Naughton: “Sharing the Knowledge”: Exhibit emphasizing the mentor/teacher and student relationship as demonstrated by Naughton and Carone artwork. Opens Jan. 10, through Feb. 24 at Koa Art Gallery, 4303 Diamond Head Road, Honolulu. Opening reception: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 11. 734-9374

Haleiwa Art Walk: Haleiwa galleries open their doors to celebrate art and artists while offering music, pupus and wine, 3-8 p.m. Jan. 13 and each second Saturday. North Shore Chamber of Commerce. gonorthshore.org/haleiwa-art-walk, 637-4558

“Beyond the University”: Featuring Michael S. Roth, who defends liberal education against its critics. 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Center for Korean Studies Auditorium, UH Manoa Campus. slryan@hawaii.edu.

“Schaefer Portrait Challenge”: Statewide juried exhibition, held as a triennial since 2003, presents the diversity of Hawaii’s people through explorations in portraiture. A broad range of interpretations and styles are seen in a wide range of media in portraits that represent the people of our islands. Artist’s accomplishments are acknowledged with the Jurors Choice Award and the Marian Freeman People’s Choice Award. Invited jurors are Charles Cohan (O‘ahu), Linda Bennett (Kaua‘i), and Jennifer Owen (Maui). Jan. 16 through March 18, 2018. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and before Castle Theater shows at Schaefer International Gallery, Maui Arts & Cultural Center. mauiarts.org, 808-242-7469

CLASSES

Friday morning model sessions: Easels, chairs, tables and seats provided on a first-come first-serve basis, unless reserved. 9 a.m.-noon Fridays, Zwick Academy of Fine Art, 1041 Maunakea St. $10/session. zwickacademyoffineart.com, 938-3861

Send items at least two weeks in advance of event or opening to tgif@staradvertiser.com.