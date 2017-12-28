Driver in deadly Hauula crash appears in court

A 36-year-old woman appeared at Honolulu District Court today after she was charged for failing to render aid in a deadly crash in Hauula.

Vika F. Unga made her initial court appearance after she was charged Monday with one count of accident involving serious bodily injury or death and one count of accident involving serious bodily injury.

She was released from custody after posting $11,000 bail Monday.

Unga’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 25.

Police arrested Unga and her passenger, David Kinikini, after a 2003 Ford Explorer operated by Unga slammed into a bus stop fronting the Hauula Kai Shopping Center Saturday afternoon.

Police said the sport utility vehicle was traveling Kahuku-bound on Kamehameha Highway when, for unknown reasons, crossed the center line and plowed into a bus stop on the opposite side of the road.

The SUV struck a couple from Portland, Ore. who were sitting at the bus stop.

Police said a 61-year-old man was transported to Kahuku Hospital in critical condition where he died.

Court records identified him as Frederick Aalmo.

A 55-year-old woman was transported to Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said Unga fled the scene but turned herself in at the Kahuku police station later that day. She was arrested on suspicion of two counts of failure to render aid and negligent homicide.

Kinikini was charged with hindering prosecution and released after posting $2,000 bail.