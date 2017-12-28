Saturday service at Kapalama Hale ends this weekend

SHARE















Saturday hours will end this weekend at the Kapalama Hale driver’s license office.

The city’s Department of Customer Services issued a reminder to residents that Saturday service, launched in October, was a temporary remedy for an expected surge in license renewals.

Although the Saturday hours will no longer be an option, taking care of business online is encouraged. Motor vehicle registration renewal, state ID applications, the driver’s license and ID document guide, water bill and property tax payment, and driver’s license road test appointments can be found at http://www.honolulu.gov/csd.

Licenses can be renewed six months before they expire, the city said. “Early renewal will not change the expiration date of the license,” the city said in a press release.

“O‘ahu drivers who need a duplicate license or instruction permit can also avoid lines by applying for it online at license.honolulu.gov, or if an office visit is required, check live cameras to help judge the best time to go. Please keep in mind that the online service is for an exact duplicate replacement of a driver’s license or instruction permit originally issued by the City and County of Honolulu. The online system will not allow changes to address, name, or other information,” the city said.