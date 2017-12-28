Servco warns customers about vehicle warranty phone scam

Servco Auto is warning its customers about an extended vehicle warranty phone scam that is targeting its customers.

The dealership group said today it has received numerous customer complaints about repeat phone calls from various “companies” that are selling extended automotive warranties. In some cases, the scammers offering to sell the warranties are also trying to get personal and financial information.

The scammers responsible for these calls usually don’t know if the call recipient is a Servco Auto customer or even a vehicle owner. They are calling random numbers in a geographic area.

Servco Auto wants to remind its customers:

>> It does not call, email, or text message customers to extend vehicle warranties.

>> If a customer receives a call to extend a vehicle warranty, they should immediately hang up.

Under no circumstances should customers share any personal or financial information with these companies.

Servco Auto sells Toyota, Lexus, Subaru, Chevrolet, and pre-owned vehicles.

Its dealership locations include Servco Toyota Honolulu, Servco Toyota Waipahu, Servco Toyota Kauai, Servco Toyota Windward, Servco Subaru Honolulu, Servco Subaru Kaimuki, Servco Subaru Maui, Servco Lexus Honolulu, Servco Lexus Maui, and Servco Chevrolet Waipahu.