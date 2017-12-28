Wastewater spills into Ala Wai Canal

The state health department advises the public to stay out of the waters of the Ala Wai Canal behind the Hawaii Convention Center due to wastewater discharge.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The state health department advises the public to stay out of the waters of the Ala Wai Canal behind the Hawaii Convention Center due to wastewater discharge.

The city notified the department’s clean water branch of wastewater discharge from a manhole near 1525 Rycroft St. caused by a blockage. An estimated 65 gallons flowed into a storm drain that empties into the canal near the back of the convention center.

While the blockage has been cleared and the spill stopped, the public is advised to remain out of the canal near the center until the advisory has been removed.

Wastewater discharge advisories are also in effect at Honolulu Harbor and near 137 Popoia Road in Kailua and 1001 N. School St. in Kalihi.

In addition, the entire island of Oahu is under a brown water advisory due to heavy rains and subsequent runoff. Updates are available on the state’s clean water branch website.