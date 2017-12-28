Young Brothers names Gas Co. exec to take over as president

Young Brothers Ltd., the state’s largest interisland cargo carrier, said today it has selected Joseph Boivin as its new president.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Young Brothers Ltd., the state’s largest interisland cargo carrier, said today it has selected Joseph Boivin as its new president.

He will replace Glenn Hong, who had been with the company since 1991 and is retiring as president to take on a new role Monday at Saltchuk, Young Brothers’ parent company. Hong had been president since 1992.

Boivin, who will take over duties on Jan. 22, most recently served as senior vice president of The Gas Company in Honolulu. Under his guidance, he helped drive the company into new markets in gas technologies and renewable energy, shape state energy policy and achieve regulatory and financial goals.

Previously, he also served as vice president of operations at the company, overseeing its workforce of 230 people on all major islands managing propane fuel supplies, propane barging, ground transport services, customer service, harbor storage facilities and over 1,000 miles of natural gas pipeline infrastructure.

“Joe’s management experiences in utilities, transportation, and customer service as well as his knowledge of Hawaii’s business community and regulatory processes make him an ideal fit for Young Brothers,” said John Parrott, president of Foss Maritime, which oversees Young Brothers in the Saltchuk family of companies. “Under his leadership, Young Brothers’ will continue its ongoing commitment to serving our customers, employees and investors at the highest possible level.”

Young Brothers is currently undergoing a fleet modernization that will enhance operational efficiency for the company and improve reliability for Hawaii customers. By the end of 2018, Young Brothers will have made capital investments of over $180 million in new vessels and shore-side equipment. These investments include four new large 11,700-ton capacity barges as well as a 5,600-ton multi-deck roll-on/roll-off barge for vehicle transportation that is currently in service. In addition, in 2016, Young Brothers commenced construction of four new 6,000 HP American-built tugs that are slated to begin service in the first quarter of 2018.

“I am truly honored by the opportunity to help advance the nearly 120-year legacy of Young Brothers,” Boivin said. “As the leading interisland cargo carrier in Hawaii, I recognize we have an important responsibility to serve as the lifeline for goods between the islands.”