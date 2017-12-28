 Obama’s back in town for Christmas
December 28, 2017 | 70° | Check Traffic

Obama’s back in town for Christmas

Posted on December 28, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 27, 2017 at 6:27 pm
Not that anyone is terribly surprised that former President Barack Obama has been sighted here at Christmas time — the Obamas usually spent Christmas in Hawaii, even before his election. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –