Birthday boy with stolen debit card spends Christmas in jail

MIAMI >> On Christmas Day, a Florida man turning 21 bought a ticket to “Pitch Perfect 3,” then hit the concession stand for Welch’s Fruit Snacks and an Icee, according to Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

MIAMI >> On Christmas Day, a Florida man turning 21 bought a ticket to “Pitch Perfect 3,” then hit the concession stand for Welch’s Fruit Snacks and an Icee, according to Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies’ only problem with Atif Hussain’s low-key afternoon: He used a McDonald’s co-worker’s debit card to pay for it, they say.

Which is why the Vero Beach resident got booked into jail on charges of theft, felony possession of stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit card. Hussain was released at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday after posting $3,500 bond.

The arrest affidavit says Rachel Goldsberry’s Christmas afternoon shift at McDonald’s was interrupted by a pair of text messages informing her of two debit card purchases at an AMC theater, at 4:11 p.m. and 4:16 p.m. She notified the sheriff’s office, whose deputies saw receipts — $6.41 for the movie ticket, $11.11 for the munchies — and security camera video at the movie house. They waited for “Pitch Perfect 3” to end, but didn’t see the suspect in the theater once it ended.

An AMC worker later recognized Hussain as someone he’d seen working at McDonald’s the previous day. Deputies sat outside Hussain’s house until they saw him, still in the clothes from the security video. Still in his pockets were receipts for the debit card buys as well as the Welch’s Fruit Snacks.

The affidavit says Hussain eventually admitted to being at the theater and buying a ticket for “Pitch Perfect 3.” He gave the flick a negative review — he left the sequel for the remake of “Jumanji.”