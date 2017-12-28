 ‘Shark Tank’ star Cuban sponsors Winter Reading Challenge
Star-Advertiser Staff
December 28, 2017
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    “Shark Tank” stars Daymond John, left, Mark Cuban, and Kevin O’Leary present the award for favorite artist alternative rock at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles last month. Cuban is part of the inaugural Winter Reading Challenge, which challenges 100 communities, including those served by the Hawaii State Public Library System, to collectively read 1 million minutes during the month of January.

It’s a win-win: Hawaii residents have an incentive to read more and a chance to help others in the inaugural Winter Reading Challenge sponsored by Beanstack and entrepreneur Mark Cuban, who also owns the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and co-stars on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

The campaign challenges 100 communities, including those served by the Hawaii State Public Library System, to collectively read 1 million minutes during the month of January.

If the goal is reached, Cuban will donate $25,000 to First Book, a children’s literacy nonprofit, and give $10,000 to top-performing libraries. The Friends of the Library of Hawaii has sweetened the pot with a statewide drawing in which one child, teen and adult will win a prize.

It’s easy: Log your minutes virtually. Sign up at librarieshawaii.beanstack.org or at your local library and follow the challenge via the hashtag #WinterRead2018 on social media.

