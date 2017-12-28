‘Shark Tank’ star Cuban sponsors Winter Reading Challenge

It’s a win-win: Hawaii residents have an incentive to read more and a chance to help others in the inaugural Winter Reading Challenge sponsored by Beanstack and entrepreneur Mark Cuban, who also owns the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and co-stars on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

The campaign challenges 100 communities, including those served by the Hawaii State Public Library System, to collectively read 1 million minutes during the month of January.

If the goal is reached, Cuban will donate $25,000 to First Book, a children’s literacy nonprofit, and give $10,000 to top-performing libraries. The Friends of the Library of Hawaii has sweetened the pot with a statewide drawing in which one child, teen and adult will win a prize.

It’s easy: Log your minutes virtually. Sign up at librarieshawaii.beanstack.org or at your local library and follow the challenge via the hashtag #WinterRead2018 on social media.