 Lawmakers question big pay hikes at UH
December 28, 2017 | 70° | Check Traffic

Lawmakers question big pay hikes at UH

By Nanea Kalani nkalani@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 28, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 27, 2017 at 10:37 pm
Some lawmakers are blasting a decision by the University of Hawaii to award $800,000 in pay raises and merit-based bonuses to university executives. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –