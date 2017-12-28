 New gym, sense of responsibility help Smolka regain his focus
December 28, 2017 | 70° | Check Traffic

New gym, sense of responsibility help Smolka regain his focus

By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 28, 2017 12:05 am 
Louis Smolka was well aware of the benefits of having a new gym open in Waipahu. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –