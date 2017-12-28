CFL opens door for Manziel to play for former UH coach Jones

The Canadian Football League has opened the way for a possible union between 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel and former University of Hawaii coach June Jones.

The CFL announced that Manziel has been approved for a 2018 contract. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats own the CFL rights to Manziel. As Hamilton’s interim head coach in 2017, Jones took a 0-8 team and won six of the final 10 games. Earlier this month, Jones signed a three-year contract to serve as head coach.

Manziel’s CFL eligibility was delayed while the league did a background check, including reviewing a domestic-violence charge in 2016.

Now that Manziel has been certified, the Tiger-Cats are free to offer a contract, trade his rights or release him. Manziel is not under obligation to pursue a CFL career, either.

Jones said he was instructed not to comment on the situation. But he said there “are a bunch of hoops” before a decision is made.

Jeremiah Masoli, a Saint Louis School graduate, was Hamilton’s quarterback last season. The Tiger-Cats are close to signing Masoli to another contract.

Two weeks ago, the Tiger-Cats signed Jerry Glanville as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator. Glanville and Jones worked together with the Houston Oilers and the Atlanta Falcons. Glanville also served as UH’s defensive coordinator in 2005 and 2006.

“As everybody knows (in Hawaii), the type of defense we played at Hawaii, (Glanville) turns it up,” Jones said. “He brings a lot to the table defensively for us.”