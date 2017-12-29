 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Southern California law firm
Associated Press
December 29, 2017
Updated December 29, 2017 4:35pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Police say there are multiple victims at the scene but nothing about the number or their conditions.

LONG BEACH, Calif. >> A man walked into the Southern California law firm where he worked and shot two men today before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Police arrived to find the gunman and one victim dead and learned that the second victim had driven himself to a hospital, Long Beach police Sgt. Brad Johnson said at a news conference.

The injured man was in stable condition.

Police didn’t fire any shots, Johnson said. A SWAT team searched the rest of the building and no other victims were found.

The gunman’s motive had not yet been determined, but authorities emphasized it was not a case of an active shooter targeting as many people as possible.

“This incident was workplace violence,” Johnson said.

Video showed people running from a two-story office building shouting about a shooting inside.

The building in a well-to-do neighborhood in Long Beach is home to three law firms, but police did not reveal the office where the shooting occurred.

The site is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles in Long Beach, a city of about 460,000 people.

— Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this story.

Comments (0)
