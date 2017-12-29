City officials handing out business cards to panhandlers

City officials are asking residents to give panhandlers a special business card instead of cash.

Hawaii News Now reports the cards were made by the city to give panhandlers contact information for agencies that can help them find housing.

Marc Alexander, head of the mayor’s Office of Housing, says the cards are quick and simple alternative to giving panhandlers cash, which can enable people to continue living on the streets instead of seeking help.

The 15,000 business cards cost the city $400.

They are currently being handed out by police officers, medics and some homeless service providers.

They will be available for anyone to distribute starting next year.

People interested in the cards can find them at Honolulu Hale.