A 51-year-old, “habitual property crime offender” was arrested on fourth-degree theft charges Thursday after he allegedly shoplifted from a Mililani retail business, police said.

Police said the man’s criminal history qualified him as a habitual offender following the theft, which occurred around 1 p.m.