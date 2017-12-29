Humane Society offers tips to help Fido endure New Year’s Eve

The Hawaiian Humane Society reminds pet owners that an evening of celebration for people can be very frightening for pets, particularly on New Year’s Eve, one of the nights when the highest volume run away out of fear or anxiety.

The society offers the following tips:

• Ensure that your pets have identification. Pets should be microchipped, and your current contact information on file with the Hawaiian Humane Society. Call your veterinarian or stop by the society between noon to 4 p.m. any day of the week to microchip your pet. The law requires that all dogs wear a valid license as proof of ownership.

• Keep your companion animal in a safe place indoors. Do you not leave your pet outside and unattended. Leave a radio or television on at normal volume to provide your pet with some companionship while you’re attending celebrations. If you can’t keep your pet indoors, consider an enclosed garage. Animals may panic, escape and potentially get lost or injured due to the noise of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

• Consult with your veterinarian. If you know that your pet can get anxious because of loud noises like thunder, consult with your vet before New Year’s Eve for ways to help alleviate the fear and anxiety he or she will experience during fireworks displays. Do not give your pet tranquilizers without consulting a vet first.

• Resist taking your pet to fireworks displays. Most animals do not enjoy the holiday’s noisy spectacles.

Animals found running at-large can be taken to the Hawaiian Humane Society’s 24-hour Admissions Center to be reunited with their owners. Call 356-2228 immediately if your pet is lost and file a report.