 Mystery writer Sue Grafton dies in California
Mystery writer Sue Grafton dies in California

Associated Press
December 29, 2017
Updated December 29, 2017 9:55am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Mystery writer Sue Grafton has died in Santa Barbara, Calif., at the age of 77. Her daughter, Jamie Clark says her mother passed away Thursday night, Dec. 28, 2017, after a two-year battle with cancer and was surrounded by family.

LOS ANGELES >> Mystery writer Sue Grafton has died in Santa Barbara, California. She was 77.

Her daughter, Jamie Clark, posted news of her mother’s death on Grafton’s web page today.

She says her mother passed away Thursday night after a two-year battle with cancer and was surrounded by family, including Grafton’s husband, Steve.

Grafton was the author of the so-called Kinsey Millhone Alphabet Series in which each book title begins with a letter from the alphabet. The last was “Y is for Yesterday.”

Her daughter concluded her posting by saying, “the alphabet now ends at Y.”

