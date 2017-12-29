 New Jersey doctor reused 1-use anal catheters on patients, prosecutor says
December 29, 2017 | 80° | Check Traffic

Top News

New Jersey doctor reused 1-use anal catheters on patients, prosecutor says

Associated Press
December 29, 2017
Updated December 29, 2017 2:32pm
ADVERTISING

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. >> A New Jersey surgeon’s medical license has been temporarily suspended for allegedly reusing disposable anal catheters on multiple patients.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino says East Brunswick-based colon and rectal surgeon Sanjiv Patankar allegedly washed and reused the one-use catheters that are inserted into patients during medical procedures.

State officials say they have evidence that Patankar ordered only five catheters during times when he performed 82 procedures requiring them.

The state Board of Medical Examiners unanimously voted to suspend the doctor’s license last week, saying he “placed patients in clear and imminent danger.”

Patankar’s license will remain temporarily suspended pending a full hearing in the state Office of Administrative Law and until the Board of Medical Examiners takes final action based on further findings.

PREVIOUS STORY
Postal Service to issue stamps with Hawaii connections
NEXT STORY
NFL changes concussion protocol after Savage incident
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING