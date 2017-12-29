 Officials: Nearly half of Puerto Rico clients without power
December 29, 2017 | 80° | Check Traffic

Top News

Officials: Nearly half of Puerto Rico clients without power

Associated Press
December 29, 2017
Updated December 29, 2017 11:05am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Patron resident Karina Santiago Gonzalez works on a small power plant in Morovis, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico authorities said on Friday Dec. 29, that nearly half of power customers in the U.S. territory still lack electricity more than three months after Hurricane Maria.

ADVERTISING

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico > Puerto Rico authorities say nearly half of power customers in the U.S. territory still lack electricity more than three months after Hurricane Maria.

Officials said today that 55 percent of the nearly 1.5 million customers have power. It is the first time the government has given that statistic since the Category 4 storm hit on Sept. 20 with winds of up to 154 mph. It has previously reported power generation, which stands at nearly 70 percent of pre-storm levels.

Power company spokesman Geraldo Quinones told The Associated Press that the damage was severe and a lot of work remains.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has said the entire island will have power by May.

PREVIOUS STORY
Humane Society offers tips to help Fido endure New Year’s Eve
NEXT STORY
Random drawing scheduled to break tie in disputed House race
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING