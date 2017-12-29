 Servco warns of vehicle warranty phone scam
December 29, 2017 | 68° | Check Traffic

Servco warns of vehicle warranty phone scam

Star-Advertiser staff and news services
Posted on December 29, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 28, 2017 at 9:54 pm
Servco Auto is warning its customers about an extended vehicle warranty phone scam that is targeting its customers. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –