 Kimi Takazawa: Keeping middle-school kids engaged drives the president of After-School All-Stars Hawaii
December 29, 2017 | 69° | Check Traffic

Kimi Takazawa: Keeping middle-school kids engaged drives the president of After-School All-Stars Hawaii

By Vicki Viotti vviotti@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 29, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 28, 2017 at 6:50 pm
It’s down time at Jarrett Middle School — at all public schools on holiday break, in fact. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –