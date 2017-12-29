 New Year’s means higher taxes, fees, bus fares and minimum wage
By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 29, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 28, 2017 at 10:41 pm
The state and city are ringing in the new year by lightening your pocketbooks through new laws or rule changes that take effect Monday. Read More

