 Saturday service ending at Kapalama Hale
December 29, 2017 | 71° | Check Traffic

Saturday service ending at Kapalama Hale

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on December 29, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 28, 2017 at 10:11 pm
Saturday hours will end this weekend at the Kapalama Hale driver’s license office. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –