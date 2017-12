TODAY BASKETBALL College men: Howard at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center. Punahou Boys Basketball Invitational: Punahou II vs. Mid-Pacific, 9:30 a.m.; Sequim (Wash.)/Kamehameha II loser vs. Hilo, 11 a.m.; Corona Del Mar (Costa Read More

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Howard at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

Punahou Boys Basketball Invitational: Punahou II vs. Mid-Pacific, 9:30 a.m.; Sequim (Wash.)/Kamehameha II loser vs. Hilo, 11 a.m.; Corona Del Mar (Costa Mesa, Calif.) vs. Sequoia (Redwood City, Calif.), 3:30 p.m.; Tesoro (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.)/Leigh (San Jose, Calif.) loser vs. Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Damien vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 12:30 p.m.; South Anchorage (Alaska) vs. Sequim (Wash.)/Kamehameha II winner, 2 p.m. Semifinals, Maryknoll vs. St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.; Punahou vs. Tesoro (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.)/Leigh (San Jose, Calif.) winner, 8 p.m. Games at Hemmeter Fieldhouse.

OIA East girls: Roosevelt at McKinley; Kaiser at Moanalua; Kailua at Kalaheo; Kahuku at Castle; Farrington at Kaimuki. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Radford at Waialua (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); Mililani at Aiea (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); Leilehua at Waianae; Kapolei at Pearl City; Nanakuli at Campbell. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

OIA West boys: Aiea at Campbell, Mililani at Waialua, Waianae at Nanakuli, varsity boys follow 5:30 p.m. varsity girls; Waipahu at Pearl City, Radford at Leilehua, JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Aiea at Campbell, Mililani at Waialua, Waianae at Nanakuli, 5:30 p.m.; Pearl City at Waipahu, Leilehua at Radford, JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

Punahou Boys Basketball Invitational: Games at 9:30 a.m.; 11 a.m.; 12:30 p.m.; 2 p.m.; 3:30 p.m. Fifth place, 5 p.m.; Third place, 6:30 p.m.; Final, 8 p.m. Games at Hemmeter Fieldhouse.

OIA East boys: Moanalua at Kahuku, McKinley at Kalaheo, Kalani at Kailua, Kaiser at Roosevelt; JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Waianae at Kapolei, Mililani at Leilehua, Radford at Campbell, Aiea at Pearl City, Nanakuli at Waipahu; JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

MOANALUA HOLIDAY

INVITATIONAL DUAL MEET

TOURNAMENT

At Moanalua

Boys

Gold Bracket

1. Kamehameha. 2. Saint Louis. 3. Hillcrest. 4. Leilehua. 5. Kapolei. 6. Punahou.

Final

Kamehameha 44, Saint Louis 19

Third place

Hillcrest 42, Leilehua 24

Semifinals

Saint Louis 28, Hillcrest 26

Kamehameha 43, Leilehua 20

Silver Bracket

1. Moanalua. 2. Kealakehe. 3. Father Duenas (Guam). 4. Kauai. 5. Kamehameha-Hawaii. 6. Damien.

Final

Moanalua 53, Kealakehe 30

Third place

Father Duenas (Guam) 42, Kauai 30

Semifinals

Kealakehe 45, Father Duenas (Guam) 31

Moanalua 61, Kauai 19

Girls

Gold Bracket

1. Moanalua. 2. Leilehua. 3. Kamehameha. 4. Pearl City. 5. Hillcrest. 6. Kealakehe.

GOLF

Moanalua High School is seeking a head coach for its varsity boys and girls golf teams. Deadline is Jan. 12. E-mail

resumes to athletic director Joel Kawachi at Joel_Kawachi@notes.k12.hi.us