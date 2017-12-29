UH hires Saint Louis graduate Corey Batoon as defense coach

The University of Hawaii football team has hired Corey Batoon as defensive coordinator.

Batoon, a Saint Louis School graduate, served the past season as Florida Atlantic’s co-defensive coordinator and special-teams coordinator.

Batoon succeeds Legi Suiaunoa, who resigned as UH defensive coordinator to accept a job coaching the defensive line at Oregon State.

Batoon will begin working at UH next week.

UH head coach Nick Rolovich praised Batoon’s diligence as a coach and recruiter.

Batoon’s 26-year coaching career has included working at Mississippi as a safeties coach, special-teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator.

There were more than 10 candidates for the UH job. Batoon finalized his agreement with UH today.