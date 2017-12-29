 UH pulls away from Howard
December 30, 2017 | 67° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking| Top News

UH pulls away from Howard

By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
December 29, 2017
Updated December 30, 2017 1:22am

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii forward Gibson Johnson tried to shake Howard players Ibrahim Dosunmu, left, Henry Odunze, center, and Kyle Foster during the second half.

ADVERTISING

Forward Jack Purchase busted out of a season-long shooting slump to lead five Hawaii players in double-figure scoring, and the Rainbow Warriors closed out nonconference play with an 84-59 win over Howard tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Purchase set season highs with 22 points and six 3-pointers made. Sheriff Drammeh added 17 points, Mike Thomas and Brocke Stepteau added 13 apiece, and Gibson Johnson put in 11.

As a team, UH (9-4) set season bests in assists (22) and 3s (13), while shooting 54.9 percent from the field.

UH led by just two at halftime on Purchase’s buzzer-beating 3, but steadily ran away with it thanks to a 17-0 run during which Purchase hit two 3s. Howard (3-13) was outscored 46-23 in the second half.

Bison guard R.J. Cole scored 17 points in the first half but finished with 22. Howard shot just 6-for-22 (27.3 percent) in the second half.

UH now prepares to head out on the road for the Big West portion of its schedule, beginning with Long Beach State on Thursday.

PREVIOUS STORY
Family sues airline after former Maui woman in wheelchair falls at airport
NEXT STORY
LGBT leaders assess fallout from male-on-male sex cases
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING