UH pulls away from Howard

Forward Jack Purchase busted out of a season-long shooting slump to lead five Hawaii players in double-figure scoring, and the Rainbow Warriors closed out nonconference play with an 84-59 win over Howard tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Purchase set season highs with 22 points and six 3-pointers made. Sheriff Drammeh added 17 points, Mike Thomas and Brocke Stepteau added 13 apiece, and Gibson Johnson put in 11.

As a team, UH (9-4) set season bests in assists (22) and 3s (13), while shooting 54.9 percent from the field.

UH led by just two at halftime on Purchase’s buzzer-beating 3, but steadily ran away with it thanks to a 17-0 run during which Purchase hit two 3s. Howard (3-13) was outscored 46-23 in the second half.

Bison guard R.J. Cole scored 17 points in the first half but finished with 22. Howard shot just 6-for-22 (27.3 percent) in the second half.

UH now prepares to head out on the road for the Big West portion of its schedule, beginning with Long Beach State on Thursday.