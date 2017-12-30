Four kidnapping suspects sought on Big Island

Hawaii island police are looking for four people believed to have kidnapped a 31-year-old woman in Puna today.

The suspects took the victim, Rochelle “Shelly” Guyer, at gunpoint from a residence in Puna, according to the victim’s mother, Agnes Nathaniel.

In a message posted to her Facebook feed, Nathaniel identified two of the suspects as Nikki Nasario and Josh Sosa and said the pair, “put a gun to my daughter’s head hit (her) with a crowbar and put her in the back of the trunk and kidnapped her.”

Nathaniel told the Star-Advertiser that she was not with her daughter at the time of the incident and is not sure if or how Guyer knows Nasario and Sosa.

Police confirmed that they are searching for Sosa, 25, and Nasario, 26, as well as 32-year-old Claude Carvalho and 34-year-old Paul Alisa. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Police believe the suspects are traveling in a maroon 1998 Toyota Corolla with a broken or missing rear window and the license plate number HCD702.

Nathaniel said she along with family and friends were driving throughout the Hawaiian Beaches, Hawaiian Acres and Mountain View areas in search of the vehicle.

“We’re still driving around,” she said via mobile phone shortly after 5:30 p.m. “I need to find her before it gets dark.”

Alisa was earlier arrested after a police search of his residence on Dec. 6 turned up a crystal methamphetamine smoking pipe and other drug paraphernalia.

He was previously charged with second-degree theft of a sport utility vehicle and first-degree forgery stemming from an arrest in April.

Sosa’s criminal history includes a 2013 arrest for robbery and assault. Nasario was arrested in October on suspicion of theft; she also has a prior arrest for a pair of contempt of court charges.