Man dies after police pursuit from University area to Kalihi

December 30, 2017

By Rob Shikina
December 30, 2017
Updated December 30, 2017 5:32pm

    A traffic sign along North Vineyard Boulevard just Ewa of Palama Street. Police said a suspect in a fatal police pursuit was ejected from an SUV this morning and thrown into a traffic sign in the area. A nearby resident said he saw a man laying in the grass next to the sign shortly after the crash.

A police pursuit of a stolen SUV ended this morning with the suspect’s death after he crashed into two other vehicles in Kalihi, police said.

Police initially got a call about a stolen Honda CRV in Manoa at about 12:30 a.m. today, and shortly afterwards spotted the suspect driving the SUV in the University Avenue area, said Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard.

Police attempted to stop the driver, who entered the H-1 freeway from University Avenue, heading in the Ewa direction. Two police officers pursued the driver on the freeway and as he got off the freeway at the Vineyard Boulevard offramp.

The pursuit continued on Vineyard where the suspect struck two vehicles at the intersection with Palama Street before being ejected from the SUV. Police said the crash occurred at about 12:40 a.m. Ballard estimated the pursuit lasted about 2 to 3 minutes.

Ballard said the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected out of the driver’s side window and thrown into a traffic sign in the median. The man was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center where he died.

No one else sustained major injuries.

Ballard said the suspect appeared to be about 30 years old and his identity was unknown.

Police opened investigations for auto theft, unattended death, and a motor vehicle collision.

Ballard said the department will conduct an internal review of the pursuit, but it appears the officers followed department policy regarding pursuits.

Police closed the Ewa-bound lanes of Vineyard Boulevard to investigate and said the road was fully reopened by 7 a.m.

