 Whale carcass removed from Kaneohe Bay reef
December 31, 2017 | 70° | Check Traffic

Top News

Whale carcass removed from Kaneohe Bay reef

By Star-Advertiser staff
December 30, 2017
Updated December 30, 2017 9:56pm

  • COURTESY DLNR

    The carcass is believed to be the same one that was originally towed out to sea on Dec. 26 after it was spotted off Haleiwa. If so, it is likely that ocean currents carried the carcass into Kaneohe Bay.

ADVERTISING

State Department of Land and Natural Resources personnel and a private contractor removed the carcass of a humpback whale from a reef near Marine Corps Base Hawaii today.

The carcass is believed to be the same one that was originally towed out to sea on Dec. 26 after it was spotted off Haleiwa. If so, it is likely that ocean currents carried the carcass into Kaneohe Bay, where it was discovered on Dec. 29.

Sharks have been seen feeding in the area of the carcass, which is located about 200 meters off the west coast of the base.

Concerned about the carcass attracting sharks, officials from DLNR, MCBH, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the University of Hawaii’s Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology and local salvage experts decided to tow the carcass, which had split into two sections while on the reef, back to shore rather than attempt to take it back out to sea again.

Accompanied by DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers on jet skis and a boat, the salvage vessel Hookupu, operated by Cates International, towed the tail, jaw and skull sections to a boat ramp at the base.

PREVIOUS STORY
Kidnapping suspects sought on Big Island
NEXT STORY
Rainbow Wahine fend off feisty Sharks
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING