Woman dies after being struck by SUV in Kalihi

By Star-Advertiser staff
December 30, 2017
Updated December 30, 2017 12:05pm
A 73-year-old woman who was was struck by an SUV on Thursday near Oahu Community Correctional Center has died, police said.

Police said the driver of the SUV hit the woman, who was in marked crosswalk, at the intersection of Dillingham Boulevard and Kamehameha Highway.

Paramedics treated the woman and transported her in critical condition by ambulance to a hospital. Police said the woman died Friday.

Emergency Medical Services said that the collision occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

