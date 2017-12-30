 Ample supply of ahi expected to keep prices low
December 30, 2017 | 67° | Check Traffic

Ample supply of ahi expected to keep prices low

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 30, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 29, 2017 at 10:12 pm
For New Year’s Eve revelers snatching up fresh ahi for Sunday celebrations, there appears to be enough supply to help keep prices down. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –