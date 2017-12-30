 ‘Bows, Purchase bust out
December 30, 2017 | 71° | Check Traffic

‘Bows, Purchase bust out

By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 30, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 30, 2017 at 1:26 am
All that talk of poor second halves was heard loud and clear by the Hawaii basketball team, and just in time for Big West play. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –