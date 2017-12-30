CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL College women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center. Punahou Boys Basketball Invitational: Games at 9:30 a.m.; 11 a.m.; 12:30 p.m.; 2 p.m.; 3:30 p.m. Fifth place, 5 p.m.; Read More

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

Punahou Boys Basketball Invitational: Games at 9:30 a.m.; 11 a.m.; 12:30 p.m.; 2 p.m.; 3:30 p.m. Fifth place, 5 p.m.; Third place, 6:30 p.m.; Final, 8 p.m. Games at Hemmeter Fieldhouse.

OIA East boys: Moanalua at Kahuku, McKinley at Kalaheo, Kalani at Kailua, Kaiser at Roosevelt; JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Waianae at Kapolei, Mililani at Leilehua, Radford at Campbell, Aiea at Pearl City, Nanakuli at Waipahu; JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SUNDAY

No major sporting events scheduled.

BULLETIN BOARD

Running

Sharon’s ride.run.walk 2018: Jan. 28, at Kapiolani Community College, 75K bike ride, 7 a.m.; 5K/10K run, 7:30 a.m.; 1-mile walk, 8:30 a.m. Proceeds support the Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii. Fee: $35. For more info, visit www.sharonsride.org.