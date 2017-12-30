Rainbow Wahine fend off feisty Sharks

The Hawaii women’s basketball team got a test from Division II neighbor Hawaii Pacific before pulling away for a 67-57 victory in the Rainbow Wahine’s final nonconference game of 2017-18.

UH (7-6) led by just three points at halftime and five points after three quarters. But a game-high 15 points from Sarah Toeaina was enough to seal the win.

HPU (8-2) — which used the game as an exhibition while it officially counted for UH — trailed by just a basket after a quarter and took three leads in the second quarter before settling for a 29-26 deficit at halftime.

Leah Salanoa’s three-point play gave UH its first double-digit lead, 40-30, with 5:58 left in the third quarter.

But HPU sank five straight field goals and tied it at 42 on a jumper by Gabriella Fotu late in the period. It was tied for the last time at 44 on a layup by the Sharks’ Janessa Manzano, as UH scored the last five points of the period.

Rachel Odumu’s free throw extended it back to double digits early in the fourth.

UH begins Big West play at Cal State Fullerton on Thursday.